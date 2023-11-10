Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,167 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $48,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 771.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $224.65 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.59 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biogen

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.