Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 74,480 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 74,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Occidental Petroleum worth $46,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $75.78. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

