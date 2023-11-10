Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Carlisle Companies worth $50,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 93.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 19,509.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 211,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after buying an additional 210,699 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,018,000 after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $261.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.27.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

