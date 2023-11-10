Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny updated its Q4 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.80. 67,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,169. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. Progyny has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $44.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 47,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Progyny by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,059,000 after purchasing an additional 73,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

