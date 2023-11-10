ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 70,389 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,057 call options.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.