Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 83.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of PSEC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. 424,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,417. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.43 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 16,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $98,954.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,788,840.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

