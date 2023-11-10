Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 15,853 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 150.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $54.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

