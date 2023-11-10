Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 3,016 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $201,779,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

PM opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average is $94.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

