Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

