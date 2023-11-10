Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $334,312,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after buying an additional 524,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,520,000 after acquiring an additional 171,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $209.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

