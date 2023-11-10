Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $1.94 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $88.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $96.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

