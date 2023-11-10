Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 4,161 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $96.92 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $116.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

