Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

