Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

