Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

