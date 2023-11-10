Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 4,713 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 2.74% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVOL. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVOL stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

