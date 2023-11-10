Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $33.84 on Monday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 9.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 9.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

