Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.52) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.44) to GBX 1,610 ($19.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.13) to GBX 1,540 ($19.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,597.33 ($19.72).

PRU opened at GBX 902.20 ($11.14) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 889.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,018.23. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 814 ($10.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.05).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 1,553.40%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

