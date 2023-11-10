Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Boosted by Analyst

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.3 %

AOS opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $656,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,581 shares of company stock worth $5,274,763. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

