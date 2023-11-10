Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

Shares of MODG stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.34%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,629,000 after buying an additional 167,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,657,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,883,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

