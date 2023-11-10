Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Issued By Raymond James

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ATS in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$49.29 on Friday. ATS has a 1 year low of C$40.75 and a 1 year high of C$64.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.57.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.05. ATS had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of C$753.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.40 million.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

