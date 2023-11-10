Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $11.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.92. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $41.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $12.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $45.40 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $978.14 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $982.74. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $927.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $932.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,619 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.