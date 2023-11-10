Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

