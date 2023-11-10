Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

DGX stock opened at $131.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,667,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,226,000 after purchasing an additional 153,810 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

