Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SSL. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$6.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.