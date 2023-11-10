Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issued By KeyCorp

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. The business had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.90. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $7.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

