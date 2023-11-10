Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Progyny, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Progyny in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PGNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $29.60 on Friday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Progyny by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $3,877,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 164,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 75,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 1,174,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,736,000 after acquiring an additional 139,280 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

