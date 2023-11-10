Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.74. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $29.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

AMP stock opened at $331.84 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.90.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,310,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

