Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Chord Energy Co. Lowered by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chord Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.49. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.56 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.45 EPS.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS.

CHRD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.89.

CHRD opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $175.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,531,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 29.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,483,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,483,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,603,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,718,385 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

