Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ducommun in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ducommun’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $689.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after buying an additional 324,788 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 61.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,068,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,533,000 after buying an additional 406,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,258,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

