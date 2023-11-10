Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAG. TD Securities cut their price target on iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$72.14.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$84.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.96. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$69.63 and a 12 month high of C$93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49.

In other news, insider iA Financial Corporation Inc. acquired 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$84.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,356,959.06. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

