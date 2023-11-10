Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Reduced by Analyst

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRE. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.18.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of C$953.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.93. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$10.29 and a 52-week high of C$15.37.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

