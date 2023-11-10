Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Increased by Analyst

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Primerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $15.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $201.93 on Friday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $210,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after buying an additional 174,822 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 27.4% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 573,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $22,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

