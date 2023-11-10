Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. Boosted by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPB. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.98.

Shares of SPB opened at C$9.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.97. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

