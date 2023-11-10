Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 3.8 %

TFPM stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 21.40%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

