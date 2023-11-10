Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Lowered by KeyCorp

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vacasa in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn ($6.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($4.47). The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($5.47) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vacasa’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vacasa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Vacasa Trading Down 8.3 %

VCSA stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $1.80. The company had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 70.50%.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vacasa by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 33,880 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vacasa by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63,528 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vacasa by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vacasa

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock worth $194,456. Insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

