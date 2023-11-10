Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Raised by Analyst

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCKFree Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Teck Resources Price Performance

