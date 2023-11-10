Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion.

