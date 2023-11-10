RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Announces Earnings Results

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), reports. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 2.20%.

RADCOM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. RADCOM has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 million, a P/E ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in RADCOM by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RADCOM during the third quarter valued at about $11,181,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in RADCOM by 7.5% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 690,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RADCOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in RADCOM by 23.1% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

