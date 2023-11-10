Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $116.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average of $117.48. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $93.13 and a 12 month high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

