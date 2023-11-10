Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

METC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $842.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 55.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 451,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 160,734 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 66.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 98,150 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

