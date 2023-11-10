Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Announces Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Ramaco Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $16.41. 1,100,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,067. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $864.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 103,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 197,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 64,955 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on METC. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

