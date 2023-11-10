Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 773,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 405,878 shares.The stock last traded at $16.12 and had previously closed at $15.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $849.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Ramaco Resources’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

