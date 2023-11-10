Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 79,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 60,680 shares.The stock last traded at $15.14 and had previously closed at $14.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

