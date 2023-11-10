Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Emiko Higashi Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Rambus’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Rambus by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rambus by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Rambus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

