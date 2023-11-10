Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.32 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $33.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

