Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.32 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $33.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
