Raymond James Comments on Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. The company had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,379,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 167,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.