Raymond James Comments on Superior Plus Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report released on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.98.

SPB opened at C$9.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.97. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.10 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

