Raymond James Weighs in on CGI Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the technology company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GIB stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CGI has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CGI by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CGI by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CGI by 332.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

