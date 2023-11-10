RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 203.8% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,968,000 after buying an additional 9,962,297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RB Global by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,350,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,868,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in RB Global by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,347,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,831,000 after purchasing an additional 838,896 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in RB Global by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of RBA traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,492.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,492.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. O’day acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,825 shares of company stock worth $349,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

